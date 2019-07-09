MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says that only about 60% of Mexico's federal police are passing physical and background exams to join the new National Guard, despite the fact they're considered the elite of law enforcement personnel.

Federal police have gone on strike and blocked roads recently to protest being reassigned to the militarized National Guard, saying they're being ill-treated and will lose seniority and benefits.

The president has accused federal police of being unfit and corrupt, and he said Tuesday that only 60% passed tests to join the new force. Lopez Obrador acknowledged he himself suffers from high blood pressure.

The government has reached a deal to let federal officers retire or join other agencies if not the National Guard. Lopez Obrador said some would continue to patrol highways.