Olafur Eliasson poses at the installation 'Your Spiral View' as part of the exhibition Olafur Eliasson: 'In real life' at the Tate Modern Gallery in L
A visitor touches the 'Moss Wall', as part of the exhibition Olafur Eliasson: 'In real life' at the Tate Modern Gallery in London, Tuesday, July 9, 20
Visitors play with the installation 'Your uncertain shadow', as part of the exhibition Olafur Eliasson: 'In real life' at the Tate Modern Gallery in L
Visitors interact with the installation 'Your uncertain shadow', as part of the exhibition Olafur Eliasson: 'In real life' at the Tate Modern Gallery
A waterfall installation outside the Tate Modern Gallery, in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2019.as part of the exhibition Olafur Eliasson: 'In real life'.
A woman looks through a lens as part of the exhibition Olafur Eliasson: 'In real life' at the Tate Modern Gallery in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Th
A gallery employee stands in the rainbow colours of the installation 'Beauty' where fine sprayed water is poured down and illuminated by a light, as p
Steven and his daughter Leoia look through a lens as part of the exhibition Olafur Eliasson: 'In real life' at the Tate Modern Gallery in London, Tues
A visitor tries to orientate through a room full of fog called 'Your blind passenger' as part of the exhibition Olafur Eliasson: 'In real life' at the
A visitor tries to orientate through a room full of fog called 'Your blind passenger' as part of the exhibition Olafur Eliasson: 'In real life' at the
Olafur Eliasson poses at the installation 'Your Spiral View' as part of the exhibition Olafur Eliasson: 'In real life' at the Tate Modern Gallery in L
LONDON (AP) — Visitors don't just view the new London exhibition devoted to Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson. They also feel, smell and taste it.
Eliasson creates large-scale works that draw on nature and natural elements: wood, fire, light, water. More than 40 of his pieces feature in the huge retrospective at London's Tate Modern .
Visitors can be splashed by a waterfall, touch a moss-covered wall, feel a misty rainbow, cast colorful shadows and navigate a tunnel filled with multicolored fog.
Eliasson said Tuesday he hopes people "get a sense that the show is really there because (they) looked at it, and not the other way around. . When you look at that rainbow, is it in fact you consuming the colors, or is it you producing the colors?"
The show runs Thursday to Jan. 5.