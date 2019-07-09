Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, Sefik Dzaferovic, Muslim member of Bosnian presidency, left, and Bakir Izetbegovic, the son of late Bo
A woman cries as the vehicle passes by, carrying the remains of 33 victims of the Srebrenica massacre, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The
Women pay their respect next to the vehicle carrying the remains of 33 victims of the Srebrenica massacre, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Turkey's president Rejep Tayyip Erdogan, center right, pays his respect as he with others decorate the vehicle carrying the remains of 33 victims of t
The vehicle carrying the remains of 33 victims of the Srebrenica massacre travels through a street in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The rem
Turkey's president Rejep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Bakir Izetbegovic, son of former Bosnia's president Alija Izetbegovic, hold flowers as they wait fo
A woman pays respect next to the vehicle carrying the remains of 33 victims of the Srebrenica massacre, in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Th
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of people, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have attended a commemoration ceremony in Sarajevo ahead of the 24th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, the worst mass killing in Europe since World War II.
The ceremony in front of the Bosnian presidency building in the capital was held Tuesday to honor 33 newly identified victims whose remains will be buried at a memorial site near Srebrenica at a formal ceremony on Thursday.
More than 8,000 men and boys were killed in and around the U.N.-protected enclave by Bosnian Serb troops during the civil war in July 1995.
Although the massacre was branded genocide by international courts, Serbian and Bosnia Serb officials continue to deny.
Erdogan is attending a regional summit in Sarajevo.