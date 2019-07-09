  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Mandarin Airlines to fly nonstop from Taichung to Tottori

The carrier is expected to fly two round trips every Wednesday and Saturday from September

By Judy Lo, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/09 22:26
Tottori sand dunes (Photo courtesy of Kirque Leung)

Tottori sand dunes (Photo courtesy of Kirque Leung)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Mandarin Airlines announced on Tuesday (July 9) it will launch a new route in September between Taichung and Tottori (鳥取), Japan.

From September 4, there will be two round-trip charter flights every Wednesday and Saturday. The outbound flight will leave Taichung at 7 a.m. and arrive in Tottori at 10:50 a.m. local time, while the return flight will leave Tottori at 11:50 a.m. and arrive in Taichung at 01:45 p.m.

Located in southwestern Honshu (本州), Tottori is famous for sand dunes along the coast of the Sea of Japan. Comprising an area of more than 30 square kilometers, they form the largest sand dune system in Japan.

The unique, windswept landscape is spectacular. Recreational activities such as camel riding and sand boarding are also available on the dunes.

Tottori is the hometown of two famous Japanese manga artists: Shigeru Mizuki (水木しげる) and Gosho Aoyama (青山剛昌). Mizuki is best known for the “GeGeGe no Kitaro” series (spooky Kitaro), and Aoyama is the author of “Case Closed” (aka Detective Conan).

The carrier will work with travel agencies to offer various tour packages for Tottori. To fans of Tottori and manga, the new nonstop flights will spare them the trouble of having to travel via Tokyo, Osaka, or other major Japanese cities.
Mandarin Airlines
Tottori
Japan
summer vacation

RELATED ARTICLES

Declining Japan-South Korea relations could weaken East Asian security
Declining Japan-South Korea relations could weaken East Asian security
2019/07/08 16:31
Bank of Japan denies plans on issuance of digital currency
Bank of Japan denies plans on issuance of digital currency
2019/07/08 12:15
Japan's 7-Eleven payment app hacked immediately after launch
Japan's 7-Eleven payment app hacked immediately after launch
2019/07/05 15:14
Despite EVA strike, airline's new route to Matsuyama in Japan's Shikoku still on track
Despite EVA strike, airline's new route to Matsuyama in Japan's Shikoku still on track
2019/07/05 13:07
E-commerce site for Japanese apparel offers free shipping to Taiwan through mid-July
E-commerce site for Japanese apparel offers free shipping to Taiwan through mid-July
2019/07/04 15:33