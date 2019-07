BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Tuesday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (1), Hungary, def. Alize Cornet, France and Petra Martic, Croatia, , walkover.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Eden Silva, Britain and Evan Hoyt, Britain, def. Saisai Zheng, China and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Juniors Men's Singles

Second Round

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (1), Denmark, def. Eric Vanshelboim, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-2.

Arthur Fery, Britain, def. Cannon Kingsley, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Shintaro Mochizuki (8), Japan, def. Roman Andres Burruchaga, Argentina, 7-5, 7-6.

Martin Damm (4), Czech Republic, def. Ryoma Matsushita, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Taha Baadi, Canada, def. Baptiste Anselmo, France, 6-4, 7-6.

William Grant, United States, def. Jiri Lehecka (5), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-6.

Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, def. Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Filip Cristian Jianu (13), Romania, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 7-6, 6-2.

Juniors Women's Singles

Second Round

Katrina Scott, United States, def. Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-1, 6-4.

Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 6-0, 6-0.