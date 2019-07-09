TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) said there are only 168 legal cosmetic surgery organizations in Taiwan and “any clinics not on the list are illegal,” Liberty Times reported on Tuesday (July 9).

The report added that MOHW sets stringent standards for cosmetic surgery and eight high-risk procedures in particular, six of which are: facial contouring surgery, facelift, rhinoplasty, breast implants, large-volume liposuction, and abdominoplasty. The ministry also requires an on-site anesthetist when a procedure involves general anesthesia.

At the end of May, there were 168 cosmetic surgery organizations sanctioned by the relevant local health authorities, including 60 hospitals and 108 clinics, the news outlet said. A list of the organizations has been posted on the MOHW website, in addition to the websites of municipalities’ health departments.

Department of Medical Affairs Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said only cosmetic surgery organizations on the list are legally approved. He also reminded the public to collect sufficient information, think carefully, read through surgery and anesthesia agreements, and learn about the surgeon before committing to a procedure, in order to safeguard their safety and rights, the news outlet reported.