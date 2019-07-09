  1. Home
Taiwan confirms President Tsai’s Caribbean trip with stopovers in New York, Denver

July 11-22 voyage includes visits to 4 Caribbean allies

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/09 20:11
President Tsai Ing-wen will be taking presents from Taiwan to its allies in the Caribbean.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Presidential Office on Tuesday (July 9) confirmed President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) July 11-22 visit to four Caribbean allies with stopovers in New York City and Denver, Colorado.

Following two days in New York, Tsai will first arrive in Haiti, where she will visit an exhibition of Taiwanese products and have dinner with the president but not spend the night, the Central News Agency reported.

Her next stop will be Saint Christopher and Nevis, where over four days and three nights she will attend the opening of a new scenic park, pay her respects to the victims of a shipping disaster, and witness the signing of a vocational education agreement.

During her two days and one night in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tsai will address parliament and oversee the signing of a bilateral accord about the fight against transnational crime, CNA reported.

In Saint Lucia, the agenda includes a visit to a banana export center, a meeting with the members of a Taiwanese aid team, and also a speech in parliament.

On her way back, Tsai will arrive in Denver on July 20, hold a news conference the following day, and arrive in Taiwan on July 22 during the afternoon.
