  1. Home
  2. World

Former China leader Jiang Zemin and supporters in Chairman Xi's sights

Jiang Zemin distrustful of state-appointed doctors, treated in Thai hospital

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/09 19:36
Hu Jintao, Xi Jinping, and Jiang Zemin

Hu Jintao, Xi Jinping, and Jiang Zemin (By Associated Press)

Rumors of an ongoing power struggle between the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) old and new guard have reportedly come to a head, leading former leader Jiang Zemin (江澤民) to seek medical treatment overseas, out of the reach of current leader Xi Jinping (習近平).

Jiang, who led China from 1989 to 2002, has been regarded by many as a counterbalance to Xi's influence on military and financial matters, putting him in Xi's sights. The Liberty Times reports that Xi loyalists have accused Jiang supporters of trying to sabotage the current leader's regime, even going so far as to blame the Jiang faction for the recent mass protests in Hong Kong over a controversial extradition bill.

According to the Chinese news network Bowen Society, the 93-year-old Jiang is under growing state supervision. His doctors have been replaced without his consent, and he is only permitted to choose between two hospitals within China, leading to his unease and subsequent decision to seek treatment at a Thai hospital.

High-ranking party members loyal to former chairman are being swept up in Chairman Xi's ongoing clampdown on perceived rivals. Officials of the People's Liberation Army's now-disbanded General Staff Department are widely considered to be a "small treasury" of sorts for Jiang, reports the Liberty Times, putting them in the crosshairs.

Former General Staff Department members visited Jiang during his treatment, which incurred Xi's wrath. One of these political allies was Lieutenant General Yang Hui (楊暉), who has been under investigation by the Xi administration for corruption since last August, according to the South China Morning Post.

Several days ago, Lt. Gen Yang, the chief of staff of the Eastern Theater Command, was suddenly arrested. Xi then went on to purge a large number of personnel in the Eastern Theater command, the Liberty Times reports.
Jiang Zemin
Xi Jinping
CCP

RELATED ARTICLES

Dear Washington, do not seek to appease the Chinese Communist Party
Dear Washington, do not seek to appease the Chinese Communist Party
2019/07/06 18:43
Nationwide investigation launched to root out China's influence in Taiwan media
Nationwide investigation launched to root out China's influence in Taiwan media
2019/07/06 12:01
PLA putting pressure on Xi Jinping over Taiwan: CSIS analyst
PLA putting pressure on Xi Jinping over Taiwan: CSIS analyst
2019/07/04 16:57
Chinese student who criticized Xi can stay 6 more months in Taiwan
Chinese student who criticized Xi can stay 6 more months in Taiwan
2019/07/02 15:32
Trump's reversal on Huawei draws harsh criticism from US lawmakers
Trump's reversal on Huawei draws harsh criticism from US lawmakers
2019/07/01 13:17