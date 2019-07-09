  1. Home
  2. Business

3 million Taiwanese engage in multi-level marketing

Competition from e-commerce is eating into revenue

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/09 19:36
A Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taipei (photo by Nagono)

A Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taipei (photo by Nagono) (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The number of Taiwanese engaging in multi-level marketing crossed the 3-million mark by the end of last year, according to data from the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).

Flexibility fueled the rise, though competition from e-commerce caused a drop in the sector’s revenue for the first time in three years, the Central News Agency reported.

At the end of 2017, 2.99 million Taiwanese were active in the sector, with the figure rising to 3.08 million one year later, meaning that 12.92 percent of the population were now involved in the practice, the FTC said.

More than two thirds, or 2.16 million, were women, thanks to the flexibility to combine family life with the marketing activities. The age group of 45 to 64 accounted for about a quarter of multi-level marketeers, only slightly more than the 20-44 age bracket, CNA reported.

As to the 6.31-percent decline in revenue from 2017 to last year, cosmetics and food supplements were among the products registering the steepest fall. Nevertheless, the food supplements still accounted for NT$50.37 billion (US$1.61 billion) out of the total of NT$83.03 billion (US$2.66 billion) recorded for 2018, the FTC said.
multi-level marketing
MLM
Fair Trade Commission
FTC

RELATED ARTICLES

Qualcomm promises to play fair, investment in Taiwan will boost 5G development
Qualcomm promises to play fair, investment in Taiwan will boost 5G development
2018/11/07 16:42
Qualcomm reaches settlement with Taiwan’s FTC over anti-trust dispute
Qualcomm reaches settlement with Taiwan’s FTC over anti-trust dispute
2018/08/10 12:25
Taiwan fines RT-Mart supermarket NT$3.5 million for causing toilet paper panic
Taiwan fines RT-Mart supermarket NT$3.5 million for causing toilet paper panic
2018/03/14 20:02
Taiwan’s Fair Trade Commission slaps Qualcomm with record US$773 million fine
Taiwan’s Fair Trade Commission slaps Qualcomm with record US$773 million fine
2017/10/11 19:51
Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile warned of violating fair trade laws as price war continues
Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile warned of violating fair trade laws as price war continues
2017/03/08 11:36