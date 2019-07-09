TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Kuo Chi-yen (郭芷嫣), flight attendant and director of Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU), apologized today for making jokes about zapping strikebreaking flight attendants and "adding something" to the captain's meal.

At 12:24 a.m. this morning (July 9) Kuo released a post on the TFAU Facebook page in which she admitted that her statements about "electrocuting" (電爆) anti-strike flight attendants and "adding something" (加料) to the captain's entree were inappropriate, emphasizing that they were meant as jokes. She said that she was sorry that the comments led to misunderstandings and she would accept the company's investigation.

Recently, screenshots of conversations between Kuo and other striking flight attendants on the social media app LINE surfaced on social media showing Kuo threatening to "electrocute" strikebreaking flight attendants. Also, in response to criticism of the strike by an unidentified pilot, she said she wanted to a "add something" to the anti-strike captain's entree.

Based on the consideration of flight safety, EVA Air has launched an investigation into the comments. The airline said that Kuo is temporarily being transferred to ground service during the investigation, reported CNA.

In her Facebook post, Kuo admitted to making the statements, but said that the original context was a discussion about an employee's excessive criticism of the union. She pointed out that the employee's bullying remarks were also inappropriate and she encouraged staff to report the incident to the "anti-bullying" mailbox.

However, in the course of the discussion, she said she became too emotional. When someone asked who the employee was, she blurted that it was "the person who should have something added to their entree."

Kuo said that she did not intend to harm the employee. She said it was meant as a joke, but conceded it had some inappropriate features.

She said that the sharing of the screenshots led to a "social misunderstanding." She then wrote that she was "deeply sorry."

As for her comment about wanting to "electrocute" strikebreaking flight attendants, she explained that she had no intention of bullying anyone. She said that in the future, she would absolutely respect the union's four principles of love, tolerance, respect, and communication toward members who did not participate in the strike and do her best to mend the relationship between workers and employees.

Kuo closed by apologizing for her inappropriate comments and promised that there would be no bullying or influence on flight safety in the future. She said she would accept the company's investigation calmly, put forward explanations, and advocate relevant rights and interests in accordance with the law.