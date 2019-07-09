TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong exhibited the lowest degree of consumer confidence for the second quarter of 2019 when compared with China, Macau, and Taiwan, according to a consumer confidence index report for the four areas released on Monday (July 8).

China leads with a score of 100.4, followed by Macau (89.64), Taiwan (82.9), and Hong Kong (77.7), reported the Central News Agency. Consumer confidence in all four areas has declined from the first quarter. China is down 3.78, Taiwan 2.54, Hong Kong 3.3, and Macau 0.74.

Hong Kong logged its worst performance in consumer confidence in the past five years, with each indicator scoring lower than 100. Attitudes toward both economic development and home purchasing have dipped more than 10 percent in the last quarter, the report said.

Hong Kong economist Andy Cheuk-Chiu Kwan (關焯照) reckoned that the drop in consumer confidence in the semi-autonomous territory could be attributed to social conflict and ramifications of the U.S.-China trade war. The index could experience a double-digit fall in the coming months if the protests sparked by a contentious extradition bill continue, Ta Kung Pao quoted him as saying.

The index measures consumers’ perceptions and expectations regarding the economy in the areas of economic development, employment, consumer prices, investment, and the willingness to buy a house. On a scale of 0 to 200, any score lower than 100 indicates a lack of confidence, wrote CNA.