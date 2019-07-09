  1. Home
U.S. expert predicts China’s Communist government will self-destruct

The end result will be the same whether China chooses trade reforms or isolation: Mosher

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/09 17:09
U.S. President Donald Trump (left) with Chinese leader XI Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka.

U.S. President Donald Trump (left) with Chinese leader XI Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China watcher Steven Mosher sees the country’s Communist government eventually self-destruct, no matter whether it chooses between control or reform, the Epoch Times reported Tuesday (July 9).

In an interview with the publication, the Population Research Institute president and member of the “Committee on the Present Danger: China” says President Xi Jinping (習近平) is facing an impossible choice.

No matter which way they turn, China’s rules will face destruction, “either economically by refusing to meet the requirements of the international community when it comes to legal matters and trade or the other way, by agreeing to U.S. demands and then putting themselves on the road to losing power over time,” Mosher told the Epoch Times.

China will face a “tremendous strain” due to the current trade war with the U.S. as scores of companies relocate to other countries, he said.

Taiwan has a “come back to Taiwan” policy, with companies which moved production to China decades ago now considering returning to the island, Mosher added, predicting the Chinese economy will suffer as “the supply chains are starting to move.”

Mosher predicts the political system will fall apart as factories close, with local party leaders defending local interests against the central government and against other provinces.

In the interview, the China critic also praised Taiwan as proof that democracy can work in a society influenced by Chinese culture, a reason why Beijing “wants to kill the democratic experiment that is Taiwan,” he told the Epoch Times.
trade war
U.S.-China trade
Xi Jinping
Chinese Communist Party
Steven Mosher

