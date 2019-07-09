TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese man drowned near the Japanese island of Okinawa Monday (July 8) while trying to save his daughter, according to Japanese media.

The unnamed man, aged 43, had been swimming with his daughter, aged 10, off the Anchi beach on Sesoko Island in the Motobu area of Okinawa Monday morning, the Central News Agency reported.

A member of the public placed an emergency call at 10:20 a.m local time after the two seemed to have been swept away by a wave.

When a rescue team reached the two 200 meters out to sea, the father had already lost consciousness, and attempts at hospital to revive him failed, the report said. The girl survived the ordeal unharmed, according to local reports.

Sesoko is an island of 8 square kilometers linked to Okinawa’ main island by a bridge and is known for its beaches.

