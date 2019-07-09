TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Palau Vice President Raynold B. Oilouch was offered a rare opportunity to learn about Taiwan through a thrilling i-Ride at Breeze NanShan department store's flying theater on Tuesday (July 9).

According to Brogent Technologies, operator of the newly inaugurated recreational facility in Taipei’s bustling Xinyi District, the ride features footage of a great number of Taiwan's attractions, including both human and natural landscapes.

During the 5D movie experience, viewers will become familiar with Cape Eluanbi, Sanxiantai, Orchid Island, Chishang, the Matsu pilgrimage, the Yanshui beehive fireworks festival, and many more of Taiwan's scenic spots and festivities.

The Republic of Palau, an island country in the western Pacific Ocean, has been hailed by Taiwan as a staunch ally. The two sides engage in vigorous cooperation in the areas of medicine, clean energy, cultural exchange, and tourism.

Earlier this month, Kaohsiung-based Brogent Technologies joined the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) in premiering the film “Discover America” at i-Ride Taipei. The flying theater opened its doors to the public in June.

Palau vice president embarks on i-Ride in Taipei (Brogent photo)