  1. Home
  2. Politics

Palau vice president embarks on i-Ride in Taipei

Flying theater allows visitors immerse to themselves in 5D i-Ride experience

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/09 14:33
Palau vice president embarks on i-Ride in Taipei (Brogent photo)

Palau vice president embarks on i-Ride in Taipei (Brogent photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Palau Vice President Raynold B. Oilouch was offered a rare opportunity to learn about Taiwan through a thrilling i-Ride at Breeze NanShan department store's flying theater on Tuesday (July 9).

According to Brogent Technologies, operator of the newly inaugurated recreational facility in Taipei’s bustling Xinyi District, the ride features footage of a great number of Taiwan's attractions, including both human and natural landscapes.

During the 5D movie experience, viewers will become familiar with Cape Eluanbi, Sanxiantai, Orchid Island, Chishang, the Matsu pilgrimage, the Yanshui beehive fireworks festival, and many more of Taiwan's scenic spots and festivities.

The Republic of Palau, an island country in the western Pacific Ocean, has been hailed by Taiwan as a staunch ally. The two sides engage in vigorous cooperation in the areas of medicine, clean energy, cultural exchange, and tourism.

Earlier this month, Kaohsiung-based Brogent Technologies joined the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) in premiering the film “Discover America” at i-Ride Taipei. The flying theater opened its doors to the public in June.

Palau vice president embarks on i-Ride in Taipei (Brogent photo)
Brogent
i-Ride
Palau

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan premieres thrilling i-Ride movie ‘Discover America’
Taiwan premieres thrilling i-Ride movie ‘Discover America’
2019/07/02 17:30
Palau Asia Pacific Air to renew direct flights between Taiwan and Saipan in June
Palau Asia Pacific Air to renew direct flights between Taiwan and Saipan in June
2019/03/29 12:21
Taiwan's President Tsai meets US ambassador in Palau
Taiwan's President Tsai meets US ambassador in Palau
2019/03/24 09:40
Taiwan’s China Airlines to add flights to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines to add flights to Palau
2019/03/22 19:25
Taiwan President to set off on 3-nation Pacific tour
Taiwan President to set off on 3-nation Pacific tour
2019/03/20 21:04