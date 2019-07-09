TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s market for electric scooters is about to have a new competitor with the China Motor Corporation’s (中華汽車) release of the IE-125 electric scooter on Friday (July 19).

Some reports, like Mirror Media, have already dubbed the new electric scooter the “Gogoro Assassin” as the company takes aims at Gogoro’s dominant share of the e-scooter market.

China Motor Corporation is a member of the Yulon Corporation family (裕隆集團) and first announced the new scooter’s release in late June and began online advertising last Thursday (July 4).

The scooter’s marketing campaign declares the IE125 as “Taiwan’s first fast-charging electric motor scooter, faster, tougher, more power.” Many read the slogan as a comparison to the very successful Gogoro brand scooters, which have been growing in popularity across the country.

Mirror Media reports that the Yulon Group considers developing new and green energy vehicles as one of its major priorities for future growth. Currently, China Motors is anticipating a sales figure of 20,000 of the IE-125 e-scooters annually.

In comparison, last year (2018) Gogoro sold 70,000 units, double the previous year’s number. This year Gogoro expects to sell over 120,000 units, reports Mirror Media.

Observers say the IE-125 may be the first heavy electric scooter that can compete with Gogoro in capability and pricing, which make for an advantageous entry into the market this year.