Taiwan, Philippines discuss cooperation in higher education

University presidents from both countries attended forum in southern Taiwan to promote student exchanges

By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/09 12:42
The 2019 Taiwan-Philippines University Presidents’ Forum is held in Kaohsiung on July 8 (Source: MOE)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan and the Philippines seek to collaborate on higher education and promote student exchanges between the two countries.

Nearly 150 education officials, and principals and faculty members from 102 universities in Taiwan and the Philippines took part in the 2019 Taiwan-Philippines University Presidents’ Forum, held in Kaohsiung on Monday (July 8).

Participants shared their experiences of promoting higher education in their own countries. They also discussed future cooperation, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE) via a press statement issued on Monday.

Pi Tsu-an (畢祖安), head of MOE’s Department of International and Cross-Strait Education, urged both Taiwan and the Philippines to work together in the pursuit of developing quality higher education, reported the Liberty Times.

According to Pi, there are 1,392 Filipino exchange students studying in Taiwan this year. Meanwhile, 101 Taiwanese students have gone to the Philippines for their studies.

Pi encouraged Taiwanese and Filipino students to conduct exchanges or internship programs so there would be more interactions, the report said.

Perfecto A. Alibin, a senior education official in the Philippines, said universities from both countries could consider establishing joint-degree programs so as to deepen mutual cooperation in technology and related fields, the report said.

The forum is co-hosted by MOE’s Taiwan Education Center – Philippines, National Sun Yat-sen University, and the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges. It takes place annually, alternating the country every year.

MOE added the Taiwan Education Fair will be held from August 9-14 in the Philippines. It hopes to attract more talented students to pursue their degrees in Taiwan.
MOE
Taiwan-Philippines Relations
higher education

