TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an effort to combat online bullying, Instagram recently launched a new AI feature that informs users when they write an offensive comment before they post it, Instagram announced on Monday (July 8).

When users write a comment that may be considered offensive, Instagram now brings it to their attention via a notification, giving them a chance to reflect on the comment's harmful contents before posting it. Instagram claims the feature was shown to be successful during tests.



Instagram's new feature (Source: Instagram press release)

Instagram is also planning another new function called “Restrict,” which allows users to mute others without letting them know. The feature aims to help Instagrammers who are reluctant to block, unfollow, or report bullies for fear of escalating the situation.



Instagram's planned new feature (Source: Instagram press release)

“We will make decisions that mean people use Instagram less if it keeps people more safe,” Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, told Time on Monday. Since Mosseri assumed the helm of the company last October, he has made combating online bullies a top priority for the company.

When asked if it is in the company’s financial interest to tackle bullying, Mosseri told Time that “[online bullying] could hurt our reputation and our brand over time. If you’re not addressing issues on your platform, I have to believe it’s going to come around and have a real cost.”