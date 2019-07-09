  1. Home
Male Libras, Snakes most likely to win Taiwan lottery jackpots

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/09 11:40
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Males born under the western zodiac sign of Libra or in the lunar year of the Snake appear to have the best shot at winning the Taiwan Power Lottery (威力彩) and Grand Lottery (大樂透), based on the jackpot winners over the past five years, announced the Taiwan Lottery Corp. on Monday (July 8).

According to statistics from the Taiwan Lottery, from 2014 to the end of June this year, the Taiwan Power Lottery and Grand Lottery have seen 154 lucky jackpot winners. Of those winners, 73 percent were male and 27 percent were female.

As for astrological signs, Libras won the most at 13 percent, followed by Capricorns (12 percent), Aries (10 percent), and Virgo (10 percent). As for lunar zodiac animals, those born in the Year of the Snake slithered away with the most jackpots at 13 percent, followed by the Year of the Monkey (12 percent) and Year of the Horse (10 percent).

Having gone for 36 draws without a winner, the Taiwan Power Lottery's jackpot has soared up to NT$870 million (NT$27.88 million) on Monday (July 8), the biggest prize this year and the second-highest over the last two years. According to the Taiwan Lottery Corp., the Grand Lottery has climbed up to NT$370 million today (July 9).
