TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a grueling 17-day-long flight attendant strike officially ended on Saturday (July 6), EVA Air announced on Monday (July 8), that all flights will finally return to normal operations by July 20.

On July 6 EVA Air management and the Taoyuan Flight Attendants' Union (TFAU) signed an agreement Saturday evening to end the unprecedented 17-day strike. However, the strike itself is not scheduled to technically end until midnight on Wednesday (July 10).

By the time the full flight schedule finally resumes on July 20, a total of 2,250 flights will have been canceled and 400,000 passengers will have been affected by the EVA Air flight attendant strike. The strike cost the airline at least NT$2.78 billion (US$89 million) through July 5, according to government data.