  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's EVA Air to fully resume all flights by July 20

Taiwan's EVA Air full flight schedule set to resume on July 20

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/09 09:50
(Image from EVA Air website)

(Image from EVA Air website)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a grueling 17-day-long flight attendant strike officially ended on Saturday (July 6), EVA Air announced on Monday (July 8), that all flights will finally return to normal operations by July 20.

On July 6 EVA Air management and the Taoyuan Flight Attendants' Union (TFAU) signed an agreement Saturday evening to end the unprecedented 17-day strike. However, the strike itself is not scheduled to technically end until midnight on Wednesday (July 10).

By the time the full flight schedule finally resumes on July 20, a total of 2,250 flights will have been canceled and 400,000 passengers will have been affected by the EVA Air flight attendant strike. The strike cost the airline at least NT$2.78 billion (US$89 million) through July 5, according to government data.
EVA Air
EVA Air flight attendant strike
EVA Air strike
EVA Air flight attendants
flight attendant strike

RELATED ARTICLES

20th day of strike: Taiwan EVA Air flight cancellations July 9-21
20th day of strike: Taiwan EVA Air flight cancellations July 9-21
2019/07/09 00:11
Taiwan's EVA Air flight attendants who skipped strike to get double pay
Taiwan's EVA Air flight attendants who skipped strike to get double pay
2019/07/08 12:57
EVA Air strike ends without retribution against flight attendants
EVA Air strike ends without retribution against flight attendants
2019/07/07 15:00
Breaking News: EVA Air and flight attendants sign accord to end 17-day strike
Breaking News: EVA Air and flight attendants sign accord to end 17-day strike
2019/07/06 19:13
EVA Air management and strikers meet again to solve Taiwan flight attendant strike
EVA Air management and strikers meet again to solve Taiwan flight attendant strike
2019/07/06 14:12