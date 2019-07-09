WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

WIMBLEDON, England — Out of escapes, out of surprises, Coco Gauff's Wimbledon ride at age 15 was ended in the fourth round by former No. 1 Simona Halep. The thousands of spectators at Court No. 1 made sure to show their appreciation for the youngest qualifier at the All England Club in the professional era and youngest Week 2 participant since 1991. Menawhile, current No. 1 Ash Barty lost, but Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal moved into the quarterfinals. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 910 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-NOTEBOOK — By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 750 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

EPERNAY, France — He was sweating, baked by the sun, and burning through his energy reserves. But, under the intense pressure of being pursued by the chasing pack of riders at the Tour de France, Julian Alaphilippe also stayed as cool as a chilled glass of Champagne. He became the first Frenchman to win a stage since 2014. By John Leicester. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— With:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — Working class pride and bubbly on the Tour route. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SOC--COPA AMERICA-WRAPUP

RIO DE JANEIRO — The Copa América boosted the morale of champion Brazil and brought new hope for once chaotic Argentina. What it didn't do is give both enough belief that they can overcome Europe's best to win the next World Cup in 2022. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 760 words, photos.

SOC--COPA AMERICA-BRAZIL-EVERTON

RIO DE JANEIRO — All Everton expected when he joined Brazil's Copa América squad one month ago was to pick up some international experience. But Everton will return to his club Grêmio as the Copa's top goal-scorer, the player of the final, and the owner of local fans' hearts. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CRI--CWC-NEW ZEALAND-WILLIAMSON

MANCHESTER, England— Get Kane Williamson, get New Zealand. That's the apparent narrative facing India heading into a Cricket World Cup semifinal on Tuesday between many people's tournament favorite and the undoubted underdog. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— With:

— CRI--CWC-WORLD CUP-THE LATEST.

SOC--PSG-NEYMAR

PARIS — Brazil striker Neymar could face punishment after missing French champion Paris Saint-Germain's first day of preseason training without informing the club. SENT: 240 words, photo.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

CAIRO — Wilfried Zaha's late goal puts Ivory Coast into the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations after beating Mali 1-0. SENT: 130 words.

SOC--ENGLAND-TRANSFERS

LONDON — Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans moves to Leicester on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell last season, while West Ham announces the sale of Marko Arnautovic to Chinese champion Shanghai SIPG in a terse, two-line statement. SENT: 330 words, photo.

