NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Family, friends and fellow musicians have gathered in New Orleans to bid farewell to rock 'n' roll pioneer Dave Bartholomew.

WWL-TV reports that young trumpeters played during a service Monday at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church. The public ceremony was followed by a private burial.

Bartholomew, who was 100, died June 23 in a suburban New Orleans hospital.

Along with Fats Domino, Bartholomew co-wrote and produced classics including "Ain't That a Shame," ''I'm Walkin,'" and "Let the Four Winds Blow."

Bartholomew was a trumpet player since childhood and a bandleader and arranger before World War II. He befriended Domino in the late 1940s and they collaborated on dozens of hits that captured Domino's good-natured appeal, made him one of rock's earliest stars and made New Orleans a popular music center.