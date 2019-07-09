United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match b
United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, holds the trophy as she celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the Women's World C
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and Th
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Seattle Reign FC soccer player Megan Rapinoe, left, and Seattle Storm's Sue Bird talk during an NCAA college
Fans watch during the second half of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup soccer final between between the United States and the Netherlands Sunday, July 7
United States' Rose Lavelle, left, is challenged by Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and T
United States' Megan Rapinoe runs to teammates after the team won the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade
United States' team celebrates with trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon
NEW YORK (AP) — Setting itself apart from other great American sports teams, the U.S. women's soccer team is embracing a front-line role in social-justice causes even as it savors a fourth World Cup victory.
The players are now world leaders in the push for gender equity in the workplace, having sued U.S. Soccer Federation for equal pay vis-a-vis the men's national team.
The team also has become a proud symbol of LGBTQ inclusion, with a lesbian coach and several lesbian players, including World Cup MVP Megan Rapinoe.
They have stood firmly behind Rapinoe after she said she'd refuse to visit the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.
Rapinoe says she feels like the team is changing the world around it, and calls it "an incredible feeling."