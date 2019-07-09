LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Breeders' Cup will increase the number of veterinarians on site during its world championships this fall at Santa Anita, where 30 horses died during the racing meet that recently concluded.

That's according to Craig Fravel, president and chief executive of the Breeders' Cup. He says reaction to the board of directors' decision to keep the two-day event at the historic Southern California track has been "very supportive."

Santa Anita will host for a record 10th time on Nov. 1-2.

Fravel says that besides the 14 vets on-site during Breeders' Cup week, there will be 20 on hand during the two days of racing.

The event will be run under the house rules adopted by track owner The Stronach Group to improve safety. Those include a reduction in the use of race-day Lasix, an anti-bleeding medication.