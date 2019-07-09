  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/09 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 106.40 Down 4.70
Jul 113.05 113.05 104.75 104.75 Down 4.70
Sep 110.20 Down 4.60
Sep 112.60 114.65 105.30 106.40 Down 4.70
Oct 110.20 Down 4.60
Dec 116.20 118.30 109.00 110.20 Down 4.60
Mar 121.00 121.80 112.50 113.80 Down 4.50
May 122.05 123.80 114.65 116.00 Down 4.30
Jul 124.65 125.50 116.45 117.85 Down 4.15
Sep 126.25 127.10 119.30 119.70 Down 3.90
Dec 128.50 129.65 122.15 122.50 Down 3.65
Mar 131.35 131.35 124.95 125.30 Down 3.45
May 132.95 132.95 126.75 127.10 Down 3.35
Jul 134.30 134.30 128.35 128.60 Down 3.25
Sep 135.60 135.60 129.90 130.10 Down 3.10
Dec 132.05 132.35 132.00 132.35 Down 2.85
Mar 134.55 Down 2.80
May 136.05 Down 2.80