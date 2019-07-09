New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|106.40
|Down 4.70
|Jul
|113.05
|113.05
|104.75
|104.75
|Down 4.70
|Sep
|110.20
|Down 4.60
|Sep
|112.60
|114.65
|105.30
|106.40
|Down 4.70
|Oct
|110.20
|Down 4.60
|Dec
|116.20
|118.30
|109.00
|110.20
|Down 4.60
|Mar
|121.00
|121.80
|112.50
|113.80
|Down 4.50
|May
|122.05
|123.80
|114.65
|116.00
|Down 4.30
|Jul
|124.65
|125.50
|116.45
|117.85
|Down 4.15
|Sep
|126.25
|127.10
|119.30
|119.70
|Down 3.90
|Dec
|128.50
|129.65
|122.15
|122.50
|Down 3.65
|Mar
|131.35
|131.35
|124.95
|125.30
|Down 3.45
|May
|132.95
|132.95
|126.75
|127.10
|Down 3.35
|Jul
|134.30
|134.30
|128.35
|128.60
|Down 3.25
|Sep
|135.60
|135.60
|129.90
|130.10
|Down 3.10
|Dec
|132.05
|132.35
|132.00
|132.35
|Down 2.85
|Mar
|134.55
|Down 2.80
|May
|136.05
|Down 2.80