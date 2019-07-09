BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2602
|Up
|114
|Sep
|2598
|Up
|109
|Sep
|2470
|2589
|2465
|2577
|Up
|114
|Oct
|2598
|Up
|109
|Dec
|2494
|2606
|2490
|2598
|Up
|109
|Mar
|2492
|2598
|2492
|2593
|Up
|101
|May
|2500
|2593
|2493
|2589
|Up
|95
|Jul
|2513
|2587
|2513
|2583
|Up
|88
|Sep
|2518
|2581
|2518
|2579
|Up
|81
|Dec
|2517
|2577
|2517
|2574
|Up
|75
|Mar
|2506
|2559
|2506
|2559
|Up
|68
|May
|2494
|2540
|2490
|2540
|Up
|58