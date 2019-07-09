WIMBLEDON, England (AP) -- Four-time champion Novak Djokovic is into the Wimbledon quarterfinals again after beating Ugo Humbert in straight sets.

Djokovic took advantage of 34 unforced errors to win 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 Court and set up a meeting with David Goffin.

Djokovic, who beat Kevin Anderson in last year’s final, reached his 11th Wimbledon quarterfinal. That puts him level with Boris Becker in fourth place on the all-time list. Roger Federer was trying to reach a record-extending 17th later.

Goffin beat Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Sam Querrey also advanced after winning an all-American matchup against Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-7 (9), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).