AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax says Serbia forward Dusan Tadic has extended his contract with the Amsterdam club by a year until the end of the 2023 season.

Tadic, who came from Southampton a year ago, was a key member of the Ajax team that won the domestic league and cup double and reached the semifinals of the Champions League last season.

Ajax says on Monday the 30-year-old Tadic, who scored 36 goals in 56 matches last season, will stay at the club after his playing career ends and will move into a training role at the club's famed youth academy until the end of the 2026 season.

Financial terms of the contract extension were not released.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports