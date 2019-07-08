TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- American economist Tyler Cowen said on Monday (July 8) that Taiwan cannot afford to take sides in the U.S.-China trade war, reported Central News Agency.

Cowen was invited as a keynote speaker to a panel discussion in Taipei, organized by Business Today (今周刊). He argued Taiwan might become one of the major losers in the trade dispute because it is impossible to choose between the world’s two biggest economic powers.

On the one hand, Taiwan is close to China, has made massive investments, and high-income manpower flows into China. On the other hand, China’s increased military deployments in the South China Sea should be a clear sign that China’s intentions are not friendly, said Cowen.

Economically, Taiwan is heavily dependent on China, but it needs U.S. support to defend its sovereignty. To choose one over the other, Cowen said, is an impossible decision, like choosing between one’s heart and lungs.

Panelist Cheng Cheng-mount (鄭貞茂), Deputy Minister of the National Development Council, was optimistic that Taiwan could become the best solution in a global supply chain. They key, said Cheng, lies in protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) for business partners up- and downstream.

Cheng stressed that Taiwan has a sound legal framework for IPR protection and corporate compliance. It is also very adaptable to international changes in trade policies.

Tyler Cowen is an economics professor at George Mason University and serves as general director of George Mason’s Mercatus Center, a university research center that focuses on the market economy.