Singaporeans take to heart Taiwan street food

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- With the success of the “Shilin Night Market” experience in Singapore this April, Singaporeans are ready to welcome more Taiwan street food in July and August, Central News Agency is reporting.

Food has always been one of Taiwan’s major tourist attractions and the “Shilin Night Market” event held at Singapore Turf Club in April was a huge success, covered by multiple media in Singapore.

Beginning in July, there will be several food and cultural exhibitions taking place in Singapore. One of them is the two-week long Tantalizing Taiwan, which opened on July 2, at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore.

In addition, Taiwan’s Chunghua International Exhibition Association (中華國際展拓交流協會) plans to take its member businesses to another food show in Singapore, in mid-August. They will introduce local products from Taiwan, as well as street food showcased in the Taiwan drama called “Night Market Life” (夜市人生).

Head of Taiwan Visitors Association’s Singapore Office, Lin Hsin-jen (林信任), told CNA that food is one of the three major attractions for international visitors to Taiwan. The other two are nature and shopping.

Lin said last year, Taiwan received 430,000 visitors from Singapore. As the drama “Night Market Life” is popular among Singaporeans, it will be another incentive for them to visit Taiwan, said Lin.