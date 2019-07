BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Monday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Alison Riske, United States, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, def. Petra Martic (24), Croatia, 6-4, 6-2.

Shuai Zhang, China, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Third Round

Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Filip Polasek, Slovakia, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Franko Skugor (6), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, def. Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan (13), China, 7-5, 6-3.

Juniors Men's Singles

First Round

Anton Matusevich, Britain, def. Gauthier Onclin (15), Belgium, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Cannon Kingsley, United States, def. Otto Virtanen (11), Finland, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Roman Andres Burruchaga, Argentina, def. Pablo Llamas Ruiz, Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Baptiste Anselmo, France, def. Keisuke Saitoh (16), Japan, 6-2, 6-7, 8-6.

William Grant, United States, def. Nini Gabriel Dica, Romania, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.

Nicholas David Ionel, Romania, def. Jacob Fearnley, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain, def. Felix Gill, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

First Round

Carole Monnet, France, def. Savannah Broadus, United States, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.