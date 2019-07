BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Monday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, def. Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan (13), China, 7-5, 6-3.

Juniors Men's Singles

First Round

Anton Matusevich, Britain, def. Gauthier Onclin (15), Belgium, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain, def. Felix Gill, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.