TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Lukang Senior High School (鹿港高中) won first place for “Robot Performance” at the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) Asia Pacific Open Championship, which was held from July 4-7 in Sydney, Australia, Liberty Times reported on Monday (July 8).

The team scored 386 points out of 400 in the Robot Performance category, the news outlet reported. The school added it has been developing robots for many years.

A total of 40 teams from more than 20 countries participated in this year's FIRST LEGO League Asia Pacific Open Championship, according to the report. The teams were required to make Lego robots that completed missions and solved problems.