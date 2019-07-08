KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan's top general says the ruling military council will be dissolved after the formation of a new power-sharing body that will rule the country.

The military and pro-democracy leaders agreed last week on a joint sovereign council that will rule for a little over three years while elections are organized. A military leader will head the council for the first 21 months followed by a civilian leader for the next 18.

Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the military council, said in TV comments late Sunday the army could withdraw from governing the country after the end of the first 21 months.

He said the military is discussing the candidates for the sovereign council with the Force for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which represents the protest movement.