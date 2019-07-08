TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Results of a poll conducted by Taiwan’s Ministry of Justice (MOJ) show that only 27 percent of people were satisfied with the judicial reforms that had been implemented in recent years to straighten out problems that exist in the justice system, Liberty Times reported on Monday (July 8).

The DOJ said that overall 31.4 percent of the respondents thought sentences delivered by judges served justice, Liberty Times reported.

The poll also found that in the past year, 38.6 percent of those surveyed believed judges could justly and fairly adjudicate their cases, which was a rise of 7.2 percentage points from 31.4 percent of the respondents who trusted judges on a long-term basis, according to the report.

In addition, only 27 percent of the respondents said they were satisfied by the results of the judicial reform the government has been implementing. In response, the DOJ said they will step up the reforms to build a system that is more trusted by people, according to the news outlet.

The poll results also showed that about half of the respondents (49.3 percent) voluntarily paid attention to the progress of the justice reform and 49.8 percent paid attention to court cases or related information, which were increases of 15.5 percentage points and 10.0 percentage points respectively compared to the previous year, Liberty Times reported. The results indicated that people were paying more attention to justice and related information and expected the judicial reforms to bring positive impact.

The MOJ commissioned poll was conducted by Evidence-Based Survey and Research Co. via telephone interview from May 8 – 14. A total of 1,208 people more than 20 years old and living in Taiwan were interviewed. The poll has a 95 percent interval with a 2.8 percent margin of error.