TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Celebrating the 243rd anniversary of U.S. Independence at its recently inaugurated office complex on Monday (July 8), Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said the partnership between Taiwan and the U.S. continues to flourish in a wide array of areas.

“This has been a historic year for the U.S.-Taiwan relationship,” said Christensen at the de-facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan, which is also the first purpose-built facility by a foreign representative office in the island nation.

With several top Taiwanese officials also taking part in the event, the director said the bilateral partnership has continued to flourish as Taiwan and the U.S. commemorate the 40th anniversary of the AIT and the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA). The AIT was established under the TRA after the U.S. switched diplomatic recognition to China in 1979.

Among the many areas in which the two countries have collaborated closely is bilateral trade, which hit a record high last year, according to the director. U.S. exports to Taiwan increased by 17.5%, and Taiwanese exports to the U.S. have grown by almost 8% since 2017, Christensen said.

The director also indicated that visits between Taiwanese and Americans reached more than one million last year, demonstrating stronger ties between the peoples of the two nations. The number of Taiwanese travelers to the U.S. has increased by over 60 percent since the U.S. launched the Visa Waiver Program in Taiwan in 2012. Meanwhile, daily U.S. visitors to Taiwan has surpassed 17,000 people, said Christensen.

Emphasizing that Taiwan and the U.S. share such common values as freedom and democracy, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said he looks forward to seeing further cooperation between the two countries in promoting democracy and freedom in all corners of the world.

Taiwan is “proud” to have guaranteed freedoms of expression, media, religion, and even marriage, declared Chen. The people of Taiwan have come a long way to be able to enjoy these freedoms and a democratic way of life, he added.