TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Unlike certain countries which have kowtowed to Beijing on the matter, South Korea on Friday (July 5) showed moral fortitude and repatriated 22 Taiwanese telecom scam suspects to Taiwan, despite pleas from Communist China to do otherwise.

Late last year, Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) and Taichung Police began cooperating with South Korean police on uncovering a telecom fraud ring operating out of Jeju Island masterminded by a suspect surnamed Pai (白), netting a total of 60 suspects including Pai. After adjudication by a South Korean court, 22 Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects were repatriated to Taiwan on Friday after serving their sentences or parole based on the circumstances of their cases.

When the arrests were initially reported, the Chinese government held a press conference demanding that "diplomatic allies" deal with Taiwan-related issues based on the nebulous "one China" principle. However, South Korea ignored Beijing's pleas, and deported the 22 suspects in accordance with the tacit understanding of mutual legal assistance between Taiwan and South Korea, reported UDN.



Telecom suspects boarding a bus. (CIB photo)

On Saturday (July 6), all 22 suspects was transferred to the Taichung District Prosecutor's Office on charges of violating the Organized Crime Prevention Act (組織犯罪防制條例). After undergoing questioning, the suspects were released on bail ranging from NT$30,000 to NT$100,000, according to UDN.