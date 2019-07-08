TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) inaugurated the NPO Hub Taipei, a facility that will be used to hold events, workshops, and serve multiple functions with the goal of empowering communities, on Monday (July 8).

Following two years of renovation at a cost of NT$40 million, a 50-year-old former dormitory of the Taipei First Girls High School has been given a new lease on life and transformed into an experimental community center for residents to connect with each other, according to Taipei City's Department of Social Welfare (DSW).

Located in the western part of the capital, the center is the first of its kind in Taiwan. Its refurbished space is divided into independent studios that can accommodate at least 20 nonprofit and social organizations.

The project is part of the city’s effort to provide places where private groups can engage with locals through a variety of innovative programs, said Mayor Ko. An example of public-private collaboration, the hub is intended to stimulate creativity and drive community engagement – while offering tenants affordable rental fees.

The ground floor of the facility houses an I-Mei Foods Coffee Museum and a sustainability-themed store operated by retailer Carrefour. These demonstrate how the private sector can contribute to the cause of corporate social responsibility.

A range of free activities will be held from July 9 to 12 to promote the NPO Hub Taipei, said the DSW. Non-profit groups are invited to apply for spaces and help find solutions to issues through community development.

More information can be found at the NPO Hub Taipei Facebook page.

Address: No. 2, Sec. 3, Chongqing S. Road, Taipei City

