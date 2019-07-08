KMT primary poll starts Monday evening

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) party’s presidential primary starts Monday evening (July 8) and will last through Sunday (July 14).

The candidates competing for the KMT presidential nomination include former New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), former Taipei County Magistrate Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋), Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), and Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Foxconn. A fifth candidate, Chang Ya-chung (張亞中), is a scholar who chairs the Sun Yat-Sen School.

The poll will be conducted from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day this week, with the aim of collecting 15,000 samples from a pool of more than six million phone numbers. The KMT poll will only include landline phones, in contrast to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which incorporated cell phones into its primary poll.

The survey questions are divided into two parts. Eighty-five percent of the final result will be based on the approval rating of each of the five KMT candidates compared to those of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the DPP and independent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who has yet to announce his candidacy. How each KMT candidate matches up against the other four will account for the other 15 percent.

The winner of the party’s primary will be announced next Monday (July 15). The KMT will officially nominate its presidential candidate on July 28.