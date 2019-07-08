In this June 27, 2019 photo, document analysis technician Irvin Rivera collects samples of inkjet printer ink in the International Ink Library at the
In this June 27, 2019 photo, physical scientist Ashley Wright creates sample sheets from different colors of inkjet printer ink in the International I
In this June 27, 2019 photo, family members of former U.S. Secret Service chief chemist Antonio Cantu tour an International Ink Library that was named
In this June 27, 2019 photo, Vidal Cantu, left, and Arnold Cantu pose for photos in the International Ink Library, which was dedicated in remembrance
In this June 27, 2019 photo, ink samples collected by former U.S. Secret Service chief chemist Antonio Cantu sit on a shelve in a newly-dedicated Inte
In this June 27, 2019 photo, document analysis technician Irvin Rivera carries an ink sample in the U.S. Secret Service's International Ink Library in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Ink Library at the U.S. Secret Service contains more than 15,000 samples dating back to the 1920s.
The collection is the result of one man, Antonio Cantu, a renowned investigator and former chief chemist at the Secret Service who started picking up samples decades ago. Cantu died unexpectedly last year, and the Secret Service recently dedicated the lab in his honor.
The lab is one of several under the Secret Service's questioned documents branch, including handwriting analysis and document authentication and ID and handles as many as 500 cases a year. Together, they work on Secret Service investigations and help law enforcement agencies around the nation and worldwide with their own investigations.