SAN DIEGO (AP) — A judge is expected to rule on a bid by U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter to move his trial on charges that he looted campaign funds for personal use and even to dismiss the charges outright.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan in San Diego decided a flurry of pretrial motions last week but deferred some decisions until Monday to fully consider late filings. The California Republican's trial begins in September.

The 42-year-old congressman wants to move the trial out of San Diego because of unfavorable news coverage.

Hunter and his wife were charged with using $250,000 in campaign funds for groceries, golf trips, family vacations and other expenses. Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to one corruption count and has agreed to testify against her husband.