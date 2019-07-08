TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Masayoshi Amamiya (雨宮正佳) said during a conference on Friday (June 5) that the BOJ would not issue digital currency in the near future, The Reuters reports.

As cashless payments become more and more common, central banks around the globe are looking into the possibility of issuing central bank digital currencies (CBDC) as an alternative settlement method to bank notes.

Masayoshi denied that the BOJ has any plans to issue CBDC anytime soon, although he admitted that “the necessity [of issuing CBDC] is increasing rapidly.” He told the Reuters that “it is important for central banks to have a deeper understanding in the latest technological advancement and the possibility to implement CBDC.”

The deputy governor agreed with a point raised during the conference that issuance of CBDC could standardize the currently chaotic diversified cashless settlement market in Japan, which could make digital settlement more consumer-friendly. Nonetheless, he does not think CBDC is “the best option to promote competition,” especially when the market is still at “a preliminary stage where competition and innovation of fintech companies are much needed.”

Responding to another argument that CBDC could make minus interest rate policy more efficient and powerful, Masayoshi said that “it would require a complete retirement of cash.” He made a counterargument that households and companies would simply choose to keep the cash asset, which has a zero interest rate that is still better than negative, and then the policy would not mean much.

Last year, the major central banks could not reach an agreement on how to govern cryptocurrencies and concluded that the scale of the cryptocurrencies market is still too small to pose a threat to the current financial settlement system, LTN reports. However, many central banks, such as European Central Bank, which is expected to publish its report on both the technical and legal aspects of CBDCs soon, are now more cautious on how the development of cryptocurrencies like Facebook’s Libra may impact the system and the role of central banks.