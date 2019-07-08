TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After EVA Air and flight attendants signed an accord to end a 17-day strike on Saturday (July 6), company executives on Sunday (July 7) announced that those flight attendants who continued to work during the strike would receive "double pay."

A total of 2,350 members of the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU) took part in the strike, accounting for 70 percent of EVA Air's TFAU members. During the strike, EVA Air persuaded about 2,000 members to not participate in the strike and provided them with "rewards" for their service.

In-flight service managers received a bonus of NT$20,000 (US$641), while assistant in-flight service managers and flight attendants received a reward of NT$10,000, reported UDN. The company added that the daily pay for those employees who continued to work during the strike was doubled.

For example, if the monthly salary of a flight attendant is NT$60,000, their daily pay is normally NT$2,000. However, during the strike, they would receive "double pay," meaning the flight attendant, in this case, would receive a daily wage of NT$4,000.

In essence, the more days a flight attendant worked during the strike, the more days of double pay they would receive. When announcing the incentives, the company thanked the crew members who do did not participate in the strike and cooperated with the company in keeping planes staffed.

Out of EVA Air's total staff of 4,326 flight attendants, 3,276 are members of TFAU. The total number of TFAU members who handed in their identification cards to take part in the strike reached 2,350, or 70 percent of union membership.

EVA Air said that approximately 2,000 flight attendants, including 1,050 non-union flight attendants, received bonuses for continuing to report to work during the strike, according to the report. A major sticking point during later negotiations was a threat by the airline to penalize those who took part in the strike, which was later rescinded as a condition for the final resolution.