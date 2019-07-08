TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Canadian man who has been searching for the whereabouts of his brother, who has been missing for over two years and was last seen in eastern Taiwan, will travel to Taiwan from July 14 to July 24 and is seeking funding to help cover the expenses of his trip.

David Allan Broderick "Dave," who would be 54 now if he is still alive, is a Canadian citizen from London, Ontario, but moved to Taiwan in 2004. In November 2016, Broderick suddenly and mysteriously disappeared without a trace, and his brother John Broderick (49), a factory worker also from London, Ontario, is continuing his search for answers and still holds out hope of finding his lost sibling alive.

Dave, who worked in Taiwan as a scuba diving instructor and English teacher, married a Taiwanese woman surnamed Weng in 2011. The couple lived together in Taipei's Zhongshan District and had a daughter in November 2013.



David Broderick (left), daughter (front, center), wife (rear, center). (Photo from John Broderick)

In 2016, the couple separated and Weng moved to Taitung, while Dave stayed in Taipei. On Nov. 16, 2016, Dave visited his estranged wife in Taitung in an attempt to patch things up, but the two had another argument and he sped away on his scooter.

While on his way back to Taipei, Dave's scooter suddenly broke down at Qingshui Cliff in Hualien County and he pulled over to the side of the road facing the sea, reported SETN. Dave was never seen or heard from again.

After not hearing from Dave, Weng notified the police and even enlisted helicopters to try and locate him. A review of surveillance footage showed that after Dave parked his scooter on the side of the road, two cars pulled up with two men in each car.



David Broderick (left) with daughter (right). (Photo from John Broderick)

Dave was seen entering one of the cars and left his scooter behind. From there the trail goes cold, there have been no sightings or signs of Dave since.

Dave's passport is missing, but authorities say that it has not been used since his disappearance.

John did not find out that his brother was missing until three months later, when he tried to reach him on his birthday - Feb. 2, 2017. John has been searching for his brother ever since as best he could from his home in Ontario.



David Broderick (right) with daughter (left). (Photo from John Broderick)

He says that he has become frustrated with a lack of progress in the police investigation and has been told that he must present himself in person to the Taiwanese authorities if he wants any questions answered about his brother's disappearance. Therefore, John has decided to travel to Taiwan from July 14 to July 24 to get to the bottom of the situation and finally find his beloved brother.

John has created a GoFundMe account to cover the numerous expenses involved in carrying out the investigation, such as birth certificates, international driver's license, round trip airfare, transportation, accommodations, food, and a translator. After receiving cash donations from friends and family, John has lowered his goal for his GoFundMe account from US$7,500 to US$3,000, and has thus far received US$1,345.

If you have any information about Dave's whereabouts, please contact John Broderick via his Facebook account or email him at jlbroderick@rogers.com. Those wishing to donate to John's cause can do so through his GoFundMe account.



David Broderick (left) with daughter (right). (Photo from John Broderick)

Key information:

Date missing: Nov. 16, 2016

Location: Hualien County, Taiwan

Nationality: Canadian

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 200 lbs

Tattoo: Dragonfly on upper back