Visitor, Home, Sums

|Philadelphia
|1
|1—2
|Orlando City SC
|0
|2—2
First half_1, Philadelphia, Fabian 3 (Picault), 4th minute.
Second half_2, Orlando City, Dwyer 5 (Nani), 67th; 3, Orlando City, Patino 1, 81st; 4, Philadelphia, Przybylko 9 (Real, Fontana), 90th.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake; Orlando City SC, Brian Rowe.
Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Beal, 93rd.
Red Cards_None.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Adam Garner. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.
A_18,574
___
|Lineups
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Jack Elliott, Aurelien Collin, Kai Wagner (Matt Real, 89th); Haris Medunjanin, Alejandro Bedoya, Brenden Aaronson (Anthony Fontana, 78th), Marco Fabian (Sergio Santos, 67th); Kacper Przybylko, Fabrice-Jean Picault.
Orlando City_Brian Rowe; Kyle Smith, Shane O'Neill (Nani, 64th), Alex De John, Kamal Miller, Danilo Acosta; Carlos Ascues, Oriol Rosell, Dillon Powers; Benji Michel (Chris Mueller, 74th), Dom Dwyer (Santiago Patino, 81st).