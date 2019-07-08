  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/08 08:18
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 4 .692
Connecticut 9 5 .643 ½
Chicago 7 7 .500
New York 7 8 .467 3
Indiana 6 9 .400 4
Atlanta 3 10 .231 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 9 5 .643
Minnesota 8 6 .571 1
Los Angeles 7 6 .538
Phoenix 6 6 .500 2
Seattle 8 8 .500 2
Dallas 4 9 .308

___

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 74, Connecticut 71

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas 90, New York 58

Phoenix 65, Atlanta 63

Los Angeles 98, Washington 81

Chicago 78, Dallas 66

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Dallas, 1 p.m.<