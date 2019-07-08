  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/08 08:12
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 4 .692
Connecticut 9 5 .643 ½
Chicago 7 7 .500
New York 7 8 .467 3
Indiana 6 9 .400 4
Atlanta 3 9 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 9 5 .643
Minnesota 8 6 .571 1
Los Angeles 7 6 .538
Seattle 8 8 .500 2
Phoenix 5 6 .455
Dallas 4 9 .308

___

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 74, Connecticut 71

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas 90, New York 58

Los Angeles 98, Washington 81

Chicago 78, Dallas 66

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Dallas, 1 p.m.<