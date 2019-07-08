|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|81
|336
|65
|113
|.336
|Brantley Hou
|84
|333
|48
|108
|.324
|Devers Bos
|87
|346
|69
|112
|.324
|TAnderson ChW
|70
|271
|39
|86
|.317
|Polanco Min
|85
|356
|57
|111
|.312
|Alberto Bal
|73
|272
|22
|84
|.309
|Moncada ChW
|79
|305
|49
|94
|.308
|Merrifield KC
|91
|382
|62
|117
|.306
|MCabrera Det
|80
|283
|22
|86
|.304
|Martinez Bos
|79
|316
|52
|96
|.304
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Encarnacion, New York, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Vogelbach, Seattle, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Abreu, Chicago, 21; 3 tied at 20.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 67; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Bogaerts, Boston, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Devers, Boston, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; GSanchez, New York, 57; 2 tied at 56.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 11-3; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 10-2; German, New York, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 9-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 9-4.