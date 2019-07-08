  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/08 06:47
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 81 336 65 113 .336
Devers Bos 87 346 69 112 .324
Brantley Hou 83 327 45 104 .318
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Polanco Min 85 356 57 111 .312
Alberto Bal 73 272 22 84 .309
Moncada ChW 79 305 49 94 .308
Merrifield KC 91 382 62 117 .306
MCabrera Det 80 283 22 86 .304
Martinez Bos 79 316 52 96 .304
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Encarnacion, New York, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Vogelbach, Seattle, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Abreu, Chicago, 21; 3 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 66; Bogaerts, Boston, 65; Trout, Los Angeles, 63; DoSantana, Seattle, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Devers, Boston, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; GSanchez, New York, 57; 2 tied at 56.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-3; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 10-2; German, New York, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 9-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 9-4.