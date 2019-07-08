Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 000 000 100—1 6 0 Toronto 200 103 00x—6 9 0

Wojciechowski, Armstrong (5), Bleier (6), Ynoa (7), P.Fry (8) and Sisco; Thornton, Phelps (7), Mayza (8), Hudson (9) and Jansen. W_Thornton 3-6. L_Wojciechowski 0-2. HRs_Baltimore, Sisco (6). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (16).

___

New York 010 000 000—1 5 0 Tampa Bay 200 000 00x—2 10 0

Paxton, Kahnle (7), Ottavino (7), Green (8) and Romine; Morton, Kolarek (6), Kittredge (7), Poche (8), Pagan (9) and Zunino. W_Morton 10-2. L_Paxton 5-4. Sv_Pagan (5). HRs_New York, Gardner (15).

___

Boston 020 030 010—6 9 0 Detroit 100 000 020—3 6 1

Price, Taylor (6), Brasier (8), Workman (8), Hembree (9) and C.Vazquez; G.Soto, N.Ramirez (3), Cisnero (6), Ed.Jimenez (8), J.Jimenez (9) and J.Hicks. W_Price 7-2. L_G.Soto 0-3. Sv_Hembree (2). HRs_Boston, Vazquez (14). Detroit, Dixon (12).

___

Texas 000 100 000 03—4 10 2 Minnesota 010 000 000 00—1 8 1

(11 innings)

Leclerc, Jurado (2), Palumbo (5), Martin (8), Kelley (10) and Federowicz, Mathis; Gibson, Smeltzer (2), R.Harper (6), Littell (8), May (9), Mejia (11), Magill (11) and Garver. W_Kelley 4-2. L_Mejia 0-2. HRs_Texas, Odor (12).

___

INTERLEAGUE Kansas City 000 000 020—2 9 1 Washington 010 000 13x—5 8 0

Junis, Diekman (8), McCarthy (8) and Maldonado, Gallagher; Corbin, Rodney (8), Doolittle (8) and Gomes. W_Doolittle 6-2. L_Diekman 0-6. HRs_Washington, Dozier (14), Robles (13).

___

Cleveland 000 130 160—11 18 1 Cincinnati 000 010 000— 1 4 0

Bauer, Wittgren (8), Olson (9) and Perez, Plawecki; Mahle, Hughes (5), Stephenson (6), D.Hernandez (7), Herget (8), Bowman (9) and Farmer, Casali. W_Bauer 8-6. L_Mahle 2-9. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (7), Bauers (11), Allen (2), Naquin (7).

___

Chicago 000 000 100—1 7 1 Chicago 000 210 00x—3 8 0

Hendricks, R.Rosario (5), Brach (5), Kintzler (6), Ryan (7), Cishek (7) and Caratini; Nova, J.Fry (6), Bummer (7), Colome (9) and J.McCann. W_Nova 4-7. L_Hendricks 7-7. Sv_Colome (20). HRs_Chicago, Garcia (2). Chicago, Jimenez (16), Abreu (21).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 000 000 030—3 9 0 Atlanta 003 010 00x—4 9 0

Richards, E.Hernandez (6), J.Garcia (7), Conley (8), Romo (8) and Alfaro; Keuchel, Sobotka (8), Jackson (9) and B.McCann. W_Keuchel 2-2. L_Richards 3-10. Sv_Jackson (14). HRs_Miami, Cooper (8). Atlanta, Donaldson (18).

___

Philadelphia 400 002 011—8 13 1 New York 000 002 001—3 5 1

Nola, Morgan (7), Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto; Wheeler, Familia (6), Font (7) and Ramos. W_Nola 8-2. L_Wheeler 6-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (20), Bruce 2 (10). New York, Hechavarria (5), Alonso (30).

___

Milwaukee 000 010 220—5 8 0 Pittsburgh 020 010 30x—6 10 0

C.Anderson, Claudio (5), Burnes (6), Guerra (7), Jeffress (7) and Grandal; Musgrove, Liriano (7), Crick (8), F.Vazquez (8) and Stallings. W_Liriano 3-1. L_Guerra 3-2. Sv_F.Vazquez (20). HRs_Milwaukee, Hiura (7), Aguilar 2 (8). Pittsburgh, Reynolds (7).

___

St. Louis 000 000 000—0 6 0 San Francisco 000 000 10x—1 2 0

Flaherty, Gant (8) and Wieters; Samardzija, Dyson (8), W.Smith (9) and Vogt, Posey. W_Samardzija 6-7. L_Flaherty 4-6. Sv_W.Smith (23). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (12).