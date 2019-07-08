PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Alex Young has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

Young has faced one batter over the minimum after walking Tony Wolters in the third inning. He's thrown 71 pitches.

The 23-year-old left-hander is making his second career big-league start. He held the San Francisco Giants to a run on three hits and struck out five in a 5-4 on June 27 for his first win.

Young spent most of the season at Triple-A Reno before being called up last month.

